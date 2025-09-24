Arizona at Iowa State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, Weather and Series History

Arizona plays at Iowa State on Saturday to begin Big XII play. The Wildcats have started the season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2015. Iowa State enters the game on Saturday ranked 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 and with four wins to no losses.

Arizona and Iowa State enter the game on Saturday after each had a bye week. Iowa State has played one more game because the Cyclones opened the season with a 24-21 win over Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. Arizona beat Kansas State 23-17 in its most recent game on September 15.

Arizona at Iowa State will feature two of the best defenses nationally. The Wildcats travel to Ames, sixth nationally, allowing 8.7 points per game. Iowa State is 22nd with opponents averaging 14.3 PPG. Arizona is seventh, allowing 222.3 yards per game and Iowa State is 38th, with opponents averaging 297.0.

The offenses for Arizona and Iowa State are not as highly ranked as the defenses. Arizona is 37th nationally, averaging 37.0 PPG and 46th with 437.3 YPG. Iowa State is 73rd, averaging 29.8 PPG and 79th, posting 383.0 YPG.

Arizona at Iowa State Television Information

Arizona at Iowa State will air on ESPN with a 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Kickoff. Dave Flemming is calling play-by-play, former Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler as the analyst and Stormy Buonantony as the sideline reporter.

Arizona at Iowa State Fanduel Odds

Arizona is a 6.5 point underdog at Iowa State per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is +195 on the money line and Iowa State is -240. The Over/Under for Arizona at Iowa State is 48.5. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona at Iowa State Injury Update

The official injury report from the Big XII will be released on Wednesday. In accordance with the Big XII rules, teams must release their injury report three days before kickoff of conference games. Saturday is the first game Arizona will release their injury report under the rules that began with the 2025 season.

TeamRankings.Com lists running back Kedrick Reescano, tight ends Kellan Ford and Keyan Burnett and wide receiver Kris Hutson as questionable. Burnett, Huston and Reescano are all listed as co-first team on the Arizona depth chart for Iowa State. Tight end Tyler Powell is out for the season.

Kicker Kyle Konrardy and defensive lineman Jace J. Gilbert are listed as out for Iowa State by TeamRankings. Running backs Jayden Jackson and Ryver Pepper and WRs Daniel Jackson, Michael Parkes and Sam Zelenovich are listed as questionable for Iowa State versus Arizona.

Saturday Ames, Iowa Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Ames, Iowa, near kickoff on Saturday is 78 degrees, zero chance of precipitation, humidity 50 percent with wind at six miles per hour.

Arizona versus Iowa State Series History

Arizona has four wins, one loss and one tie against Iowa State. Saturday is the second time Arizona is playing in Ames. Arizona won 21-12 in 1968 in their only game in Ames. The other four games between Arizona and Iowa State were played in Tucson between 1948 and 1966.