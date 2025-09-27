Arizona at Iowa State Player Availability Reporting Friday Update

Eleven Arizona players are out in the Friday Player Availability Reporting update for Saturday at Iowa State. Offensive lineman Chance Roberts, who was previously listed as questionable, is now listed as out. Running back Kedrick Reescano, who was questionable in the Thursday Player Availability Reporting Update, is not on Friday's report.

Arizona offensive lineman Chubba Maae, who was listed as probable on Thursday, is also off the Player Availability Reporting Friday Update. The most notable names not on the Arizona injury report are defensive end Tre Smith and linebacker Riley Wilson.

Thirteen Iowa State players are listed as out in the Player Availability Reporting Friday Update. Key Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper is out after being listed as questionable on the Thursday update and not on the report at all on Wednesday.

Iowa State had an increase in players who will be out on Saturday, from 10 in the initial Player Availability Reporting Update on Wednesday. The Cyclones will also be without kickers Kyle Konrady and Jace C. Gilbert. Iowa State rotational defensive lineman Tamatoa McDonough is listed as questionable.

***FOOTBALL*** #IowaState's Friday availability report is out for this weekend's game against Arizona. Starting cornerback Jeremiah Cooper & reserve cornerback David Coffey have been downgraded to out. pic.twitter.com/Fi9fe5yxzW — Bill Seals (@williamseals) September 27, 2025

The depth for Iowa State will be tested more than Arizona on Saturday. Defensive back JShawn Frausto-Ramos, who was expected to be part of the rotation for Arizona in 2025 but has yet to play this season, is out on Saturday at Iowa State.

Linebackers John Klosterman, Nick Reinicke and Carson Willich, RB Aiden Flora and tight end Gabe Burkle are probable for Iowa State. Burkle is second on Iowa State with 10 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown. Fellow TE Benjamin Brahmer leads Iowa State with 14 receptions and three TDs for 109 yards.

The final update for Arizona at Iowa State on Saturday will be 90 minutes before kickoff at 2:30 PM Mountain Standard Time. Per the Big XII "Game day designations will be "available, game time decision, or out"