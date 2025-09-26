Arizona at Iowa State Player Availability Reporting Thursday Update

Arizona starting left guard Chubba Maae was upgraded from questionable to probable in the Big XII Player Availability Reporting update on Thursday. Iowa State had several changes on the Player Availability Reporting Thursday update.

Wide receiver Karon Brookins was listed as out after not appearing on the initial Player Availability Reporting Initial Update on Wednesday. Defensive back Jeremiah Cooper is listed as questionable on the Thursday update after not being on the initial report on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Sam Zelenovich, who was listed as questionable on the injury report on Wednesday, is not on it on Thursday. The five Iowa State players listed as probable on Wednesday remained with a 75 percent chance to play in the Thursday update.

Maae was the only change on the Arizona Player Availability Report on Thursday. Ten Arizona players remain listed as out, running back Kedrick Reescano and offensive lineman Chance Roberts remain on the Player Availability Report as questionable with a 50 percent chance to play at Iowa State.

Behold, the first-ever Arizona football availability report mandated by the Big 12: pic.twitter.com/56HvhNfAWM — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 25, 2025

According to the Big XII page on Student-Athlete Availability reporting, conference programs will update their injuries three, two and one day before the game and no later than 90 minutes before kickoff. Arizona will kickoff at 4 PM Mountain Standard Time on Saturday in Ames.

The daily reports will list players as "available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out during the week" per the Big XII conference page. Game day designations will be "available, game time decision, or out" per the Big XII.

Reescano is the most critical Arizona player in the Player Availability Report. The Arizona depth chart versus Iowa State lists Reescano as the co-first team RB with Quincy Craig and Ismail Mahdi. Reescano has not played since he had 10 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening 40-6 win over Hawaii.