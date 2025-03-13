Arizona at Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Odds, Series History and TV

Kansas survived 98-94 in overtime over Central Florida on Wednesday night to set up a rematch with Arizona on Thursday night in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Kansas defeated Arizona 83-76 during their Senior Day on Saturday. Arizona had a double bye through to the quarterfinals.

After scoring 33 points versus Arizona, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson had 23 points on 9-18 from the field, 3-4 three-point field goals and added 13 rebounds. Zeke Mayo had 24 points on 6-11 from the field, 5-7 three-point shots and 7-8 from the floor with eight rebounds after scoring 20 points versus Arizona.

Kansas received 19 from A.J. Storr and 15 points and seven rebounds from K.J. Adams to beat Central Florida. Adams had 12 points and eight rebounds on Saturday versus Arizona but Storr did not score. Kansas led 61-48 with 13:27 left before Central Florida rallied to force overtime.

Keyshawn Hall scored 25 and Darius Johnson 22 before fouling out to help Central Florida rally. Central Florida was 14-33 and Kansas was 12-27 on three-point attempts. The Knights were 8-15 from three in the second-half. Arizona shot a respectable 6-16 on threes at Kansas on Saturday.

Arizona versus Kansas Fanduel odds

Arizona is favored by 1.5 points per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is -125 and Kansas is +104 on the money line. The over/under for Arizona versus Kansas is 150.5.

Arizona versus Kansas All-Time Series

Kansas improved to 9-4 versus Arizona with its win on Saturday. Arizona and Kansas have split their four neutral site games. Kansas won NCAA Tournament games over Arizona in Denver in 1996 and Anaheim in 2003. Arizona beat Kansas in the 1997 NCAA Tournament in Birmingham and the 2005 Maui Invitational.

Arizona versus Kansas Television

The announcing teams of Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden or play-by-play announcer Roxy Bernstein with analysts King McClure and Sean Farnham are calling the Big 12 Tournament for ESPN. Arizona versus Kansas will tipoff at 6:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN 2. The winner is in the semifinals at 6;30 PM on Friday.