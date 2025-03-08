Arizona at Kansas: Odds, Series History and TV in final regular season game

Arizona and Kansas will finish the regular season at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks and Wildcats are playing for the first time since 2010. Arizona and Kansas played six times between 1996 and 2003. When the season began Arizona at Kansas to finish the regular season seemed like the marquee game in the Big 12.

Kansas was the preseason number one team in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona was 10th in the preseason AP Top 25 and ninth in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Arizona is 24th in the AP Top 25 and 23rd in the Coaches Poll.

Kansas enters their own Senior Day in an unusual position for them, unranked. Arizona and Kansas State have both struggled over their last seven games with identical 3-4 records. Kansas enters the game on Saturday with consecutive losses to 10th ranked Texas Tech and number three Houston.

Uncharacteristically this season Kansas has been a mediocre team offensively. The Jayhawks are 141st nationally and eighth in the Big 12 averaging 75.3 points per game. Arizona is 22nd nationally and first in the Big 12 averaging 82.2 PPG. Kansas is 10th nationally this season holding opponents to 39.1 percent from the field.

Arizona at Kansas FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 3.5-point underdog at Kansas on Saturday per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking Arizona and the points is -114. Laying the points with Kansas is -106. Arizona is +134 on the money line and Kansas is -162. The over/under is 152.5. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona versus Kansas series history

Kansas leads the all-time series with Arizona 8-4. Arizona is 1-2 in Lawrence with a memorable win in 2003. The Wildcats trailed by 20 in the first half and rallied to win 91-74. Kansas avenged the loss later that season in the Elite Eight. The most memorable win for Arizona over Kansas came over the top-ranked team nationally in the 1997 NCAA Tournament.

Off to Lawrence to close out the regular season 🛫 pic.twitter.com/mrKYTcKdGb — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 7, 2025

Arizona at Kansas TV

Arizona at Kansas will tip-off at 2;30 PM Mountain Time on ESPN with the Big 12's top announcing team of Jon Sciambi calling play-by-play, Fran Franschilla providing analysis and Kris Budden as the court reporter.

Big 12 Tournament is next

Arizona will play at either 4 PM or 6:30 PM Mountain Standard Time in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. Texas Tech can clinch the second seed in the Big 12 Tournament with a win over Arizona State on Saturday. Arizona would be the third seed if Texas Tech wins no matter what the outcome is with Kansas.