Arizona at Kansas: Point spread and over/under 2025-26 history

Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite at Kansas on Monday night per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Kansas is rarely a home underdog, but this will be the third time in 12 home games in 2025-26 that the road team is favored at Allen Fieldhouse.

Arizona has been favored in every road game in 2025-26 with the exceptions at Connecticut and BYU. Connecticut closed as a 4.5-point favorite in a 71-67 loss to Arizona in November. Arizona was a 1.0-point underdog in a 86-83 win at BYU last month.

Arizona is 8-2 against the spread in true road games in 2025-26. The two road games that Arizona did not cover in 2025-26 were an 84-77 win at Central Florida as a 9.5-point favorite and an 87-74 victory favored by 13.5 at Arizona State. The Sun Devils needed to close the game with the last seven points for the backdoor cover.

Kansas is 7-4 against the point spread at home this season. The Jayhawks are 6-3 as the favorite at Allen Fieldhouse in 2025-26 and 1-1 as the underdog. Kansas lost 61-56 as a 3.0 point home underdog to Connecticut and beat Iowa State 84-63 with the Cyclones favored by 3.5.

The rest of the odds for Arizona at Kansas

Laying the 2.5 points with Arizona is -106. Taking the 2.5 points and Kansas is -114. Arizona is -146 on the money line and Kansas is +122. The over/under for Arizona at Kansas is 152.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona and Kansas 2025-26 Over/Under history

Arizona has had 12 games go over in 2025-26. Only seven Kansas games have exceeded the over this season. The 152.5 over/under is the fifth-lowest for an Arizona game in 2025-26. The total is somewhere in the middle for a Kansas game in 2025-26.

The last three Arizona games and six Kansas contests have had an over/under higher than 152.5. Five of the last six Arizona games have gone under. Six of the last seven Kansas games have gone under. Three of Arizona's six road games have gone over. Three out of 11 Kansas home games have gone over this season.

The trend is towards a low-scoring game. Arizona is 27th nationally, averaging 74.7 possessions per game. Kansas is 223rd, averaging 70.2 possessions per game. Peterson being healthy could be the difference in the game. If Peterson has limited minutes, Arizona should leave Allen Fieldhouse with a win.