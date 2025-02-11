Arizona at Kansas State: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona will attempt to win its seventh straight game when it is at Kansas State on Tuesday night. Kansas State is also one of the hottest teams in the Big XII with five consecutive wins. Three of those victories during the five-game winning streak for Kansas State came against ranked teams versus West Virginia and Kansas and at Iowa State.

Speaking after the win over Texas Tech, Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd stated he did not know if Townsend would be out of concussing protocol and ready to play versus Kansas State, but he does expect him to return this season. Carter Bryant started in place of Townsend in the 82-73 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

At 12-11 overall and 6-6 in the Big XII, Kansas State is making a late push for an NCAA Tournament bid. Tuesday night is a huge opportunity for Kansas State to earn another huge quadrant one win that will stand out to the NCAA Tournament committee. Arizona needs to be focused in between Texas Tech and Houston.

Expect Kansas State to slow the pace. Arizona is 21st nationally averaging 82.8 points per game. Kansas State is 199th nationally, averaging 73.8 PPG. Kansas State has exceptional balance, with five Wildcats averaging in double figures. With five players averaging over 28.0 minutes per game, Kansas State is not very deep.

Arizona at Kansas State FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite at Kansas State on Tuesday night. Laying the points with Arizona -102 and taking the points and Kansas State is -120. Arizona is -154 on the money line and Kansas State is +128. The over/under for Arizona at Kansas State at Arizona is 150.5.

Arizona versus Kansas State series history

Kansas State leads the all-time series with Arizona 8-6. Arizona has won the last three games in the series but Kansas State has won all five contests in Manhattan. Arizona has not played at Kansas State since 1981. That preceded Lute Olson by two seasons. Arizona won 72-68 in the 2014 Maui Classic in their last game versus Kansas State.

Arizona at Kansas State TV

Arizona at Kansas State will be televised by ESPN+ with Mark Neely calling play-by-play and former Wildcat Corey Williams as the analyst.

Arizona at Kansas State prediction

Kansas State is a difficult game for Arizona in between emotional games versus Texas Tech and Houston. Kansas State comes in nearly as hot as Arizona and also has had emotional wins recently, particularly on Saturday versus in-state rival Kansas. Arizona has vaulted up the ratings in the last month.

Arizona has been laser-focused in the last two months and has beaten every Big XII team it has played this season. There is no reason to doubt Arizona winning by more than 3.5 points. On Kansas State's home floor, 150.5 points seem high. The under seems more likely to come in.