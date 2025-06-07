Arizona at North Carolina Chapel Hill Super Regional late Game 2 odds

Arizona is the biggest underdog in day two of the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals. North Carolina beat Arizona 18-2 in game one of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Friday. Arizona needs a win on Saturday to force a decisive game three or they are eliminated from the NCAA Tournament and their season is over.

Arizona is a 4.5-point underdog per the FanDuel Sportsbook on Saturday versus North Carolina. The Wildcats are the biggest underdog of the eight Super Regional games being played on Saturday. Four Super Regional series began on Friday and the other quartet of series begins on Saturday.

At +4.5 runs, Arizona is -164 and North Carolina is +125 at -4.5. North Carolina is -350 on the money line and Arizona is +255. The over/under is 12.5. The over is -124 and the under is +100. FanDuel Sports lists the money line differences for Arizona at North Carolina as the largest and the over/under is tied for the highest.

Raul Garayzar (2-0, 2.54) will start for Arizona on Saturday versus Jason DeCaro (9-3, 3.50) for North Carolina. Based on the numbers, Arizona has the edge in starting pitching on Saturday. North Carolina had a big advantage on Friday as Jake Knapp improved to 14-0 with a 2.02 earned run average in 2025.

In his two postseason starts that includes the Big XII Tournament, Garayzar has a 1-0 record, has pitching 9.0 innings, allowing four runs, three earned (all against Utah Valley in the Eugene Regional) on 10 hits, three walks, three hit batters (all versus Utah Valley) with six strikeouts.

In the ACC Tournament versus Florida State and Chapel Hill Regional in the NCAA Tournament against Oklahoma, DeCaro went 1-0 pitching 10.1 innings, allowing six runs, five earned on 12 hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.

Arizona enters the game on Saturday 3-1 in the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina is 4-1 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a loss to Oklahoma in the Chapel Hill Regional Final before beating the Sooners on Monday to advance to the Super Regional.