Arizona at Oklahoma State: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona tries to get back on track at Oklahoma State on Tuesday night after its seven-game losing streak ended at Texas Tech on Saturday. Oklahoma State enters the game on Tuesday night with wins in its last two home games. That included an 83-73 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Arizona enters the game at Oklahoma State tied for second place in the Big XII with Iowa State at 5-1. Houston leads the Big XII with a 6-0 record after getting a last-second shot to win at Central Florida. Arizona hosts Iowa State next Monday in the first of two critical games between the two in the regular season.

Arizona has a big advantage in most matchups versus Oklahoma State. Forward Abou Ousmane leads Oklahoma State with 12.7 points per game and 5.8 rebounds at 6'10 and 250 pounds. Arizona is third in the Big XII averaging 82.4 PPG. Oklahoma State is 11th in the Big XII averaging 74.0 PPG.

Arizona is 10th in the Big XII allowing 68.7 PPG and Oklahoma State is 15th permitting 73.9 PPG. The Wildcats are fourth in the Big XII with a scoring margin of 13.7 and the Cowboys are last at 0.1. Closing the game strong is critical as Arizona has struggled late in three of the last four games.

Arizona at Oklahoma State FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite at Oklahoma State per FanDuel. The Wildcats are minus 480 on the money line and Oklahoma State is plus 360. The over/under is 153.5.

Arizona at Oklahoma State series history

Arizona and Oklahoma State have played three times at neutral sites in their history with the Wildcats winning all three. The Wildcats beat the Cowboys 79-78 in the 2005 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal. Arizona beat Oklahoma State 97-84 in Phoenix in 1993 and 73-63 in the 1994 Great Alaska Shootout.

Back to work 🚧



Appreciate @okcblue for the hospitality. pic.twitter.com/jpwn6NeeFr — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 19, 2025

Arizona at Oklahoma State TV information

Arizona at Oklahoma State will tipoff on ESPNU with Chuckie Kempf calling play-by-play and King McClure as the analyst.

Arizona at Oklahoma State predictions

The 9.5-point spread is a big number for Arizona to cover. Arizona should win. The money line is the safer bet. The last three Arizona road games have gone under. Scoring is at more of a premium on the road. Expect the under.

What's next for Arizona

Arizona returns home on Saturday to host Colorado on Saturday and Iowa State on Monday. The Iowa State game will be the biggest of the year for Arizona to this point if they beat Oklahoma State and Colorado first. Iowa State is currently ranked in the top five in both polls nationally.