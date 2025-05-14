Arizona at risk of dropping to 3-seed in updated bracketology

With less than two weeks until the 2025 NCAA Tournament brackets are announced, Arizona could be on the cusp of being a three seed in projected bracketology. Most conferences finish their regular seasons this weekend, from Thursday through Saturday.

Arizona concludes the 2025 regular season at Houston. The Wildcats are still alive to receive a bye into the Big XII quarterfinals. Arizona enters the final weekend of the regular season 34-17 overall and 16-11 in the Big XII, tied for fifth place with Kansas State.

How Arizona performs this weekend at Houston and in the Big XII Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, from May 21-24 is likely to have a significant impact on where Arizona is seeded in the NCAA Tournament. The 2025 NCAA Tournament Selection Show is on Monday, May 26, Memorial Day, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time.

After projecting Arizona as a regional host as recently as late April, Jonathan Wagner of On3 has Arizona as a two seed in the Chapel Hill regional in what is likely his penultimate 2025 NCAA Tournament bracketology. North Carolina is the one seed, Mississippi State the three seed and Kent State the four seed in Chapel Hill.

🚨Updated Bracketology!🚨



GREEN HIGHLIGHT = LAST FOUR IN



Tell me your thoughts in the comments👇 pic.twitter.com/SYSVhkjaAM — Micah Beutell (@Micah_CBC) May 13, 2025

Micah Beutell of College Baseball Central projects Arizona to play in the Eugene Regional. Beutell projects Oregon as the number 12 national seed. UC-Irvine is projected as the second seed in Eugene by Beutell, with Arizona third and San Diego as the fourth seed.

College Sports Madness projects Arizona with a potential showdown with another former Pac-12 rival in the Los Angeles Regional. UCLA is the projected one seed in Los Angeles, with Xavier and San Diego as the other two teams. Only the hosts are seeded by College Sports Madness.

Aria Gerson of The Tennessean projects Arizona as the three seed in the Irvine Regional. Gerson projects UCI as the 13th national seed, with Texas-San Antonio the second seed in Irvine and Nevada fourth. UCI and San Diego are the most common opponents for Arizona in the projected 2025 NCAA Tournament brackets.

Arizona almost definitely played itself out of hosting a regional. The next two weekends are critical for Arizona if they want to be a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Being a two-seed is important for Arizona to be the home team in their first game in the NCAA Tournament.