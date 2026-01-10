Arizona at TCU: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona will seek its 16th consecutive win to start the 2025-26 season at TCU on Saturday. TCU is playing its first game since losing a nine-point lead with just over a minute left in regulation in a 104-100 overtime loss at Kansas on Tuesday.

Like Arizona, TCU has excellent balance with six players averaging at least 8.7 points per game. TCU does not have a lot of size, with no one in their rotation taller than 6'8. After scoring a career-high 25 points on Wednesday versus Kansas State, Motiejus Krivas should be a player to watch against TCU.

Sophomore forward David Punch leads TCU, averaging 14.4 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.6 assists. Despite their lack of height, TCU is a respectable 84th nationally with a 5.2 rebounding margin.

Arizona enters the game with TCU with 10 consecutive wins by 19 or more points. That is the longest streak since Duke won 10 in a row in 2003-04. Duke finished the 2003-04 season 31-6 and lost to Connecticut in the National Semifinal.

Arizona at TCU basketball Game time and television

Arizona at TCU will tip off at 2:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (3:00 PM Central for those going to the game). Roxy Bernstein will call play-by-play and Fran Fraschilla is the analyst for ESPN.

Arizona at TCU FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is an 8.5-point favorite over TCU per the FanDuel Sportsbook, Arizona is -465 on the money line and TCU is +350. The over/under is 153.5. Betting the over is -105 and taking the under is -115.

Arizona versus TCU series history

Arizona and TCU have each won two games in their four-game series history. Arizona beat TCU 90-81 last season in its first ever Big XII game. The Wildcats beat the Horned Frogs 85-80 in overtime in a memorable 2022 NCAA Tournament Game.

Arizona future schedule

Three of the next four Arizona games are at home after playing at TCU. Arizona hosts Arizona State on Wednesday, travels to Central Florida on January 17 and returns home to play Cincinnati on January 21 and West Virginia on January 24.