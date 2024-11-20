Arizona at TCU: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona plays at TCU on Saturday needing to keep winning to keep its chances for a 2024 bowl berth alive. Arizona travels to Fort Worth with a 4-6 record. TCU is 6-4 and became bowl-eligible with a 38-13 win over last place in the Big XII Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Arizona ended a five-game losing streak last week in a 27-3 win over Houston. Houston has the worst offense in the Big XII in multiple categories. Arizona played well against a very good Houston defense. TCU on the road will be a far greater challenge. TCU is fourth in the Big XII averaging 32.3 points per game.
The Horned Frogs are 11th in the Big XII allowing 27.6 PPG. Arizona is 15th in the Big XII averaging 15.3 PPG in road games. Many of those games have been against mediocre defenses. Arizona is 1-3 on the road in 2024. TCU is 10th in the Big XII allowing 22.4 PPG at home.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3.233 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. TCU relies heavily on the pass with nearly 75 percent of its total yards through the air. Jack Bech leads TCU with 56 receptions for 982 yards and nine TD.
How to watch Arizona at TCU
Arizona at TCU has a 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Kickoff on ESPN Plus. Richard Cross is on play-by-play and Bucky Brooks is providing analysis with no sideline reporter.
Arizona at TCU odds
Arizona is an 12.5-point underdog at TCU per FanDuel. Taking Arizona and the points is minus 118 and laying the points and betting on TCU is minus 104. Arizona is plus 320 on the money line and TCU is minus 420. The over/under is 59.5. Betting on the over is minus 108 and taking the under is minus 112.
Arizona at TCU injury report
Arizona will be without starting linebacker Jacob Manu and safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes and tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai who are out for the season. Tight end Keyan Burnett is listed as questionable for Saturday at TCU by TeamRankings.Com.
The most significant injury for TCU is linebacker Cooper McDonald who has 22 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 2024. McDonald is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Four other TCU players are on the injury report.
Saturday Fort Worth weather forecast
The weather forecast for Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon is a mainly sunny sky with a high near 75F. Winds will be out of the South/Southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Humidity is forecast for 51 percent with a UV index of four out of 11. Information from The Weather Channel.
Arizona versus TCU series history
Arizona won the first meeting 35-31 in 1999 in Fort Worth and TCU won 13-10 in overtime in 2003 in the only other meeting. Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson ran for 170 yards on 28 carries with one TD for TCU t in the 1999 game. Dennis Northcutt had 10 receptions for 257 yards and three TDs for Arizona in 1999.
Arizona will return home to finish the regular season next week when it hosts Arizona State. The Wildcats need to beat TCU on Saturday and Arizona State on November 30 to become bowl-eligible.