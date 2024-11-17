Arizona at TCU kickoff time and network announced will upset some Arizona fans
Arizona will kickoff at 1:00 PM Mountain Standard time on Saturday with the game be aired on ESPN plus in announcement that will upset some Wildcats fans on the latter. The game at TCU is the second time the Arizona football team will play on ESPN plus during the 2024 season.
The 22-10 win over Northern Arizona in September was previously aired by ESPN Plus. With most games previously aired on the Pac-12 network, ESPN plus is an outlet Arizona fans are going to have to get used to for the foreseeable future. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State is the othe Big XII game streamed on ESPN Plus in week 13.
Arizona and TCU split their two previous games. Arizona won 35-31 in 1999 in Tucson and lost 13-10 in overtime in 2003 in Fort Worth. Two seasons removed from playing for the National Championship, TCU is 6-4. TCU has improved after finishing 5-7 during the 2023 season.
Arizona ended a five-game losing streak with a 27-3 win over Houston on Friday night. TCU has won three of its last four. Arizona and TCU are 2-2 versus common opponents. Arizona beat Houston and Utah and lost to Central Florida and Texas Tech. TCU beat Texas Tech and Utah and lost to Houston and UCF.
The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 21.5 percent chance of beating TCU. Arizona moved up six spots to 71st nationally and 15th in the Big XII after the win over Houston. Arizona was the worst team in the Big XII before the win over Houston. Houston dropped eight spots after the loss to Arizona.
TCU is 40th nationally and ninth in the Big XII in the FPI rankings. TCU did not move in the FPI rankings during their bye week. Arizona needs to beat TCU on Saturday and Arizona State on November 30 to qualify for a bowl berth. The FPI gives Arizona a 6.9 percent chance to win out and reach six wins.