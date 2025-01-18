Arizona at Texas Tech: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona and Texas Tech will play for the first time since 2013 on Saturday afternoon in Lubbock. The Wildcats travel to West Texas with a seven-game winning streak. Texas Tech won its most recent game on Tuesday at Kansas State. Arizona has another opportunity for a quadrant one win.

Arizona is 13th in the NCAA Net Ratings and Texas Tech is 19th. The winner between Arizona and Texas Tech will secure a resume-building win and likely enter the top 25 in the national rankings on Monday. Arizona enters the game on Saturday tied with Houston and Iowa State leading the Big XII with 5-0 conference records.

Expect a high-scoring game on Saturday. Arizona is 20th nationally, averaging 84.2 points per game, and Texas Tech is 22nd, at 83.9. The Wildcats have shot over 50 percent from the field five times and are making 37.3 percent of their three-point field goal attempts during their seven-game winning streak.

J.T. Toppin who leads Texas Tech averaging 16.3 PPG and 8.7 rebounds is listed as questionable on Saturday versus Arizona with an illness. Darrion Williams who averages 16.3 PPG 5.6 RPG and 4.9 APG and Chance McMillian at 14.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG and 1.7 APG are the only other Texas Tech players averaging double figures.

Arizona at Texas Tech Fanduel odds

Arizona is a 4.5-point underdog at Texas Tech via the FanDuel odds. Taking Arizona and the points is minus 118. Laying the points with Texas Tech is minus 104. The money line on Saturday is plus 150 for Arizona. Texas Tech is minus 182 on the money line. The over/under for Saturday is 150.5.

Arizona versus Texas Tech series history

Texas Tech leads the all-time series with Arizona 28-24. Arizona beat Texas Tech 79-58 in the last meeting in December 2013. The Wildcats have won the last seven games in the series. Arizona has owned Texas Tech after losing 15 of the first 17 games in the series that began in 1934.

Arizona at Texas Tech TV information.

Arizona at Texas Tech has a noon Mountain time tip-off on ESPN sending one of its top announcing teams with Dave Pasch calling play-by-play and Sean Farnham providing analysis.

Arizona at Texas Tech prediction

The 4.5-point spread seems big. Arizona should be able to cover if not win the game outright. Arizona has already won on the road in the Big XII at Cincinnati and West Virginia who were ranked when the Wildcats beat them. The over also seems like a safe investment.