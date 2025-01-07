Arizona at West Virginia: Odds, Prediction, Series History and TV

After its biggest win of the season at Cincinnati on Saturday, Arizona seeks to win its second consecutive road game on Tuesday night at West Virginia. The Mountaineers have a six-game winning streak that began when they beat Arizona 83-76 in overtime in November at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Arizona brings its own four-game win streak to Morgantown. West Virginia is led by guard Jevon Small who is averaging 19.5 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Caleb Love leads Arizona averaging 16.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.9 APG. Arizona has received good balance this season with eight players averaging at least 7.0 PPG.

Arizona held Small to 14 points on 2-9 from the floor when they played West Virginia in November. Love scored 24 points on 9-20 from the floor and 4-12 on three-point shots in the loss to West Virginia. Trey Townsend had his best game for Arizona with 19 points on 7-12 from the floor in the last game versus West Virginia.

Arizona showed it can win at a slower pace on Saturday. The Wildcats are 56th nationally averaging 74.0 possessions per game. West Virginia is 185th averaging 70.8 possessions per game. If Arizona can dictate its pace it will have a better chance of winning its second consecutive road game versus a ranked team.

Arizona at West Virginia FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite over West Virginia per the FanDuel odds. Laying the points with Arizona is minus 102. Taking West Virginia and the points is minus 120. Arizona is minus 130 on the money line and West Virginia is plus 108. The over/under for Arizona at West Virginia is 144.5.

Arizona versus West Virginia series history.

The series between Arizona and West Virginia is tied at three. Arizona is 1-1 at West Virginia with a loss in 1948 and a win in 1950.

Arizona at West Virginia TV

Arizona at West Virginia will air on ESPN Plus with a 5:00 PM Mountain Time Tipoff. Eric Rothman will provide play-by-play and former Iona and Providence head coach Tim Welsh is the analyst.

Arizona at West Virginia predictions

Expect another game below the total. The under is the best bet. The spread is tight. Arizona being a 2.5-point favorite feels right and the Wildcats and the money line could pay off.