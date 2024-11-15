Arizona at Wisconsin: How to watch, odds and predictions
Arizona plays its road game of the 2024-25 season on Friday night at unranked Wisconsin. Arizona is 2-0 and Wisconsin 3-0. Friday night is the first game versus a Power Conference opponent this season for both teams. Arizona is ranked eighth/ninth in the two polls.
Arizona was the far superior team last season with a 98-73 win in Tucson. Tommy Lloyd spoke earlier this week about the difficulty of playing on the road. Wisconsin will be looking to avenge the outcome from last season. Arizona and Wisconsin both have different looks than they did in 2024-25.
Caleb Love is the only returning starter for Arizona. Wisconsin is led by guard John Tonje who is averaging 17.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Tonje transferred to Wisconsin this season. Tobe Awaka has been a force on the post averaging 11.0 PPG and 12.0 RPG in his first season with Arizona.
Arizona and Wisconsin play at different paces. Arizona is 118th nationally averaging 74.7 possessions per game. Wisconsin is 295th averaging 69.2 possessions per game. Arizona should have a huge advantage if they can get out on the fast break and get some easy baskets.
How to watch Arizona at Wisconsin
Arizona at Wisconsin will air on Peacock with a 7 PM MST tipoff.
Arizona at Wisconsin odds and injuries
Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite at Wisconsin per FanDuel. Laying the points and taking Arizona is minus 102. Taking Wisconsin and the points is minus 120. Arizona is minus 178 on the money line and Wisconsin is plus 146. The over/under is 152.5. Both teams appear to be healthy.
Predictions
This is not the vintage Wisconsin teams that Arizona played in the 2014 and 2015 NCAA Tournaments. Arizona should have too much depth and talent for Wisconsin. The line might be tight. Taking Arizona on the money line is the best bet for Friday night. Arizona cannot get caught looking ahead to Duke last week.