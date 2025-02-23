Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois issued an apology after the game versus BYU regarding fan behavior with derogatory chants about Mormons towards the BYU faithful. BYU won 96-95 on a questionable foul call with less than three seconds remaining that resulted in the game-winning free throws for the Cougars.

A video of the incident showed Arizona fans using an expletive and chanting about Mormons as BYU players left the floor. Two questionable foul calls occurred on each of the final possessions for Arizona and BYU. The night was one filled with emotion.

Arizona took a one-point lead with 13 seconds remaining in the game on a pair of Caleb Love free throws. Love made a field goal on the play he was fouled, but it was called on the floor and the basket was waived off. Had Love been awarded the field goal and made the free throw Arizona would have had a two-point lead.

Statement from Vice President and Director of Athletics, Desireé Reed-Francois:



On behalf of the University of Arizona Athletic Department, we apologize to BYU,… — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) February 23, 2025

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd also discussed the foul call on Trey Townsend with under three seconds remaining that sent Richie Saunders of BYU to the free throw line for the game-winning points. Lloyd said "It's a bad call...What am I going to say?...You hate for a game to be decided by that.

Lloyd stated he stated he felt bad for Townsend who was in the game after K.J. Lewis fouled out with 41 seconds remaining. Arizona and BYU are not scheduled to play again this season but could meet in the Big XII Tournament in Kansas City that begins on March 5.