Arizona backup QB Braedyn Lock was a prolific high school passer

Arizona quarterback Braedyn Locke, who transferred from Wisconsin during the 2025 off-season, was a prolific passer during his high school career in Rockwall, Texas. Locke parlayed his high school career into a scholarship at Mississippi State, where he spent one season before transferring to Wisconsin.

Locke completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 11,182 yards, a Texas class 6A record 128 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in three seasons playing for Rockwall, per MaxPreps. In his first season starting as a sophomore in 2019, Locke was third in Texas and 17th nationally with 4,035 passing yards.

In his first season as a starter, Locke was the Texas District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, led Rockwall to a 12-3 record and the Texas 6A D-I state semifinal. Rockwall earned playoff berths in Locke's final two seasons as the starting QB but did not advance as far as 2019.

Locke received offers from a dozen schools, including eight that are currently power conference programs, per his 247Sports profile. Locke was the 383rd-ranked player, 22nd QB and 54th prospect in Texas in the 2022 class per 247Sports. The 247Sports composite ratings had Locke as a four-star prospect.

Locke was one of six QBs on the 2022 Mississippi State roster. The decision by Locke to transfer to Wisconsin paid off in playing time. In two seasons at Wisconsin, Locke completed 53.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,713 yards and 18 TDs in 16 games with 12 starts.

The addition of Locke to the Arizona roster provides the Wildcats with an experienced backup to Noah Fifita that they did not have in 2024. After Wisconsin lost in Locke's first start in 2024, the Badgers won their next three. With Locke starting throughout the rest of 2024, Wisconsin lost its last six games.