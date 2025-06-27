Arizona baseball adds Tulane transfer and former Oklahoma pitcher Luc Fladda

Arizona added pitching depth on Thursday with Tulane starter Luc Fladda, who began his career at Tulane. Fladda joins an Arizona pitching staff that returns Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowksi, who made 18 starts each in 2025 and Collin McKinney, with 13 2025 starts.

Fladda has a career 9-9 record with a 5.69 earned run average, 159.2 innings pitched, 190 hits, 32 walks, 20 hit batters, 123 strikeouts, a .295 batting average and a 1.426 WHIP with 30 starts in 33 appearances. After only one appearance with Oklahoma in 2022, Fladda transferred to Johnson County Community College in 2023.

Fladda regressed in 2025 with four wins, six losses, a 6.69 ERA in 76.2 innings, 97 hits, 11 walks, 62 strikeouts, 14 hit batters, a .311 batting average against and a 1.409 WHIP. In 2023, Fladda was 5-3 with a 4.77 ERA, 83.0 innings pitched, 93 hits, 21 walks, 61 strikeouts and a 1.373 WHIP.

Arizona hopes Fladda can continue to develop under new Wildcat pitching coach John DeRouin, who was promoted after Kevin Vance was hired to be the head coach at San Diego State. Fladda was the 500th prospect and 136th left-handed pitcher in the 2021 Perfect Game class rankings.

Commit: Luc Fladda has comitted to @ArizonaBaseball per his social media.



Fladda was at Tulane this past season and was a solid lefty this past season. Struck out 62 hitters and only walked 11 hitters this past season. A solid addition to the Arizona pitching staff. pic.twitter.com/XDyWFzf8zi — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) June 26, 2025

Tulane finished 8-7 when Fladda started during the 2025 season and 33-25 overall. With Fladda starting, Tulane was 5-4 at home and 2-3 on the road and 1-0 in neutral site games. Fladda did not pitch against a power conference team in 2025.

Fifth-seeded Tulane lost to sixth-seeded East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference Championship game. Tulane upset top-seeded Texas-San Antonio in the AAC Semifinals, with Fladda getting the win. Fladda likely slots in as the fourth starter for Arizona in 2026 as the roster is currently constructed.

In addition to any transfers Arizona adds to the 2026 roster, the Wildcats signed a 13-man freshman class in November that is ranked 18th nationally by Baseball America. Seven of the 13 signees for 2026 are pitchers.