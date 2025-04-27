Arizona baseball crushed at Texas Tech losing series

Texas Tech took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, added two in the fourth and four in the fifth to blow the game open on their way to a 9-3 win over Arizona on Sunday and win two out of three games in the series this weekend. Arizona lost its first series since Baylor won two out of three games in Tucson from March 28-30.

Texas Tech scored 21 runs combined in their two wins this weekend and 22 total in the three game series. Diego Bravo had an RBI single in the first and drove in another run with a double in the fourth inning for the first two runs of the game for Texas Tech. Antonelli Savattere added a double in fourth to make it 3-0 Texas Tech.

Arizona responded with a two-run home run from Aaron Walton to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning. Texas Tech answered with a sacrifice fly by Kyeler Thompson and a three-run HR by Logan Hughes to take a commanding 7-2 lead after five innings.

A Gunner Geile double scored Tommy Splaine in the top of the eighth to cut the deficit to 7-3. A two-RBI double by Tracer Lopez in the bottom of the eighth inning accounted for the final 9-3 margin. Freshman starting pitcher Smith Bailey allowed career highs with six runs and eight hits with a walk and six strikeouts in four innings.

FINAL: Arizona 3, Texas Tech 9



Jack Cebert pitched 3.1 innings in relief to earn the win for Texas Tech. Bravo, Hughes and Peyton Schulze each had three hits for Texas Tech. Hughes drove in three runs and scored three runs to lead Texas Tech. Mason White led Arizona with three hits.

Arizona begins a four game homestand on Tuesday versus Texas Tech. TCU is at Arizona next weekend. After a game at Grand Canyon on May 6, Arizona hosts Utah May 9 through 11 in their final three home games of the 2025 season. Houston hosts Arizona May 15-17 to conclude the regular season.