Arizona baseball has significant rise in latest NCAA RPI update

Arizona vaulted from 25th to 12th in the latest NCAA RPI update posted on Monday. The move came after Arizona won two out of three at Arizona State this weekend. Arizona is currently 22-9 overall and 8-4 in the Big XII and tied for second in the conference with Arizona State, Kansas State and TCU and a virtual tie with West Virginia.

Arizona won two out of three at West Virginia and plays at TCU to begin May. Kansas leads the Big XII with a 9-3 record. Arizona beat Kansas 5-0 last month, which is designated as a non-conference game and does not play Kansas State during the regular season.

Arizona is the highest-ranked Big XII team in the RPI. Eight of the top nine teams in the RPI are in the SEC. Kansas is the second-highest rated Big XII team in the RPI. The Jayhawks are 27-6 overall and have won nine consecutive games that included sweeps of Oklahoma State and Central Florida.

Arizona has losses to Clemson who is second in the RPI, Tennessee who is fifth and Mississippi who is seventh. Kansas is the top rated team in the RPI Arizona has beaten this season. Arizona has put itself in postion to compete to host a regional in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The top 16 teams host a Regional in the NCAA Tournament. The top eight teams, if they advance out of the regionals, will host a super regional. If one of the top eight loses, the highest-ranked team remaining in their bracket will host the super regional.

Arizona has games remaining against 10 different teams this season. Among Big XII opponents remaining on the Arizona schedule, Oklahoma State who Arizona State hosts this weekend is 57th, BYU is 40th, Texas Tech is 85th, TCU is 20th, Utah is 111th and Houston is 124th.