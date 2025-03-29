Arizona baseball loses opener of 3-game series to Baylor on Friday night

Baylor took the lead for good in the top of the fourth inning and held on for an 8-5 win over Arizona in the first of a three-game series at Hi-Corbett Field on Friday night. The win by Baylor ended a 13-game home winning streak for Arizona this season.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Adonys Guzman singled home Mason White. Baylor answered with two in the third inning. Arizona tied the game with a double by Garen Caulfield scored T.J. Adams. Baylor scored two in the top of the fourth to take the lead permanently.

Arizona and Baylor traded single runs in the next three half innings and the Bears led 5-4 at the end of five. Baylor added two in the sixth to extend their lead to three runs. Arizona added a single run in the seventh and Baylor regained its three-run margin with one in the top of the ninth.

Gabe Craig set down Arizona in order in the ninth inning for his fifth save. Hunter Simmons and Tyriq Kemp each had two hits for Baylor and Kemp and J.J. Kennett both had two runs batted in from the eighth and ninth spots in the order to lead the Bears offensively.

Will Glatch pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, with no walks and two strikeouts to get the win in relief. Casey Hintz pitched 4.0 innings, allowing six hits, five earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts to fall to 5-1 this season. White had three hits and three runs scored to lead Arizona offensively.

Guzman had two hits and drove in two runs and Maddox Mihalakis had two hits with a run scored and an RBI. Arizona and Baylor will play game two of the three-game series on Saturday, with first pitch at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time. Owen Kramkowski will start for Arizona with Baylor's starting pitcher to be deterrmined.