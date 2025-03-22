Arizona baseball outlasts West Virginia getting extra inning win

Arizona lost a 4-0 lead with the tying run scoring with two outs in the ninth but eventually earned a 6-4 16-inning win at 18-1 West Virginia on Friday night. The Wildcats took command of the game with two runs in the second and two in the third. A T.J. Adams two-run single in the second opened the scoring.

Arizona added an unearned run followed by a Brendan Summerhill RBI single to expand the lead to 4-0. West Virginia chipped away with a run in the fourth, two in the sixth and eventually tied the game in the ninth inning when down to their last out. Logan Suave and Skylar King each had two RBIs for West Virginia on Friday.

King had his RBIs in the sixth and ninth with Suave adding a two-run single in the sixth. The story of the game was both bullpens. Arizona's bullpen pitched 11.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with six walks and 23 strikeouts. West Virginia's bullpen pitched 13.1 allowing two runs, eight hits, five walks and 17 strikeouts.

Aaron Walton, Mason White and Adonys Guzman each had two hits for Arizona. King was the hitting star for West Virginia with three hits in eight at-bats and the two RBIs. Hunter Alberini, Julian Tonghini and Matthew Martinez were the pitching stars for Arizona on Friday.

✍️ An 85-year-old record goes 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍!



Wildcats tallied 2⃣9⃣ strikeouts tonight and blew away the previous school record of 21 set in 1940! pic.twitter.com/ZAnhjSQKpf — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 22, 2025

Alberini pitched two innings allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts. Tonghini pitched three innings allowing one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts to improve to 2-0 and Martinez pitched the 16th inning setting West Virginia down to earn his first save.

Benjamin Hudson was the pitching star for West Virginia. Hudson pitched 3.1 innings only allowing one walk with five strikeouts. Arizona scored the game-winning runs in the top of the 16th when Richie Morales who had no hits in his first seven at-bats singled home White and Maddox Mihalakis.

Chase Meyer allowed the game-winning runs for West Virginia. Arizona and West Virginia have a quick turnaround with a 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time first pitch on Saturday. Owen Kramkowski (3-1, 4.84 will start for Arizona with Gavin Van Kempen (2-0, 3.78) starting for West Virginia.