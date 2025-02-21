Arizona baseball plays first 2025 home series versus San Diego

After beating New Mexico 10-0 in seven innings on Tuesday to earn its first win of the 2025 season, Arizona will host San Diego for a three-game series this weekend. Arizona started the season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas with losses to Mississippi, Clemson and Louisville.

San Diego started the season with four consecutive losses at TCU. TCU outscored San Diego 34-14 in the four games. The Horned Frogs won the first game 5-4 in 10 innings, followed by two blowout wins and a 7-6 victory in the series finale on Sunday. Arizona and San Diego played about 20 miles apart last weekend.

After a 2-1 loss to open the season versus Mississippi, Arizona was dominated with a 16-5 loss to Clemson and a 13-1 eight-inning defeat to Louisville. Arizona ranks 224th nationally with a .216 batting average, 185th with 17 runs, and 84th with one home run per game.

The Arizona pitching was equally poor in Arlington. Arizona is 223rd nationally with a 8.72 earned run average, 235th permitting 12.38 hits per nine innings and 56th with opponents walking 3.38 times per nine innings. San Diego had an 8.27 ERA, a .273 opponent batting average and 22 walks in 37 innings.

Catcher Adonys Guzman, who is hitting .444 with one home run and two runs batted in, shortstop Mason White, batting .357 with two HRs and two RBIs and left fielder Easton Breyfogle with a .300 batting average, have been the best hitters for Arizona through the first four games this season.

First baseman Jack Gurevitch has been the dominant hitter for San Diego with a .421 batting average, three home runs, six RBIs and a .895 slugging percentage. Jonathan Fitz is hitting .300 with the only other San Diego HR this season and two RBIs.

The pitching matchups are all right-handers with Arizona pitchers listed first. Collin McKinney (0-1, 2.08 ERA) versus Cal Scolari (0-0, 0.00) on Friday, Owen Kramkowski (0-1, 94.50) versus. Logan Reddemann (0-1, 5.41) on Saturday and RHP Smith Bailey (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Andrew Mosiello (0-0, 11.25) on Sunday.

The first pitch on Friday is at 6 PM Mountain time, Saturday will start at 2 PM MT and Sunday will begin at noon all on ESPN+. Arizona has one midweek game on Wednesday at Rice with a 6:30 Central time start. Rice is 1-3.