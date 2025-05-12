Arizona baseball plummets in RPI after difficult week

After losing at Grand Canyon last Tuesday and two out of three to Utah this weekend, Arizona plummeted in the baseball RPI. Arizona is now ranked in the high thirties to low forties in the various RPIs that have been updated with the conclusion of series after the penultimate regular season weekend in college baseball.

Arizona fell from 26th entering the weekend series versus Utah to 41st in the NCAA RPI after losing two out of three games to the Utes at Hi-Corbett Field this weekend. The loss at Grand Canyon also damaged Arizona in the metric ratings.

Arizona fell three spots in the one-day updated RPI and 17 in the seven-day update from D1Baseball.Com. Using the system utilized by the NCAA Net Ratings in basketball, Arizona is 9-8 versus quadrant one, 7-4 against quad two, 5-3 versus quad three and 12-2 against quad four in the D1Baseball rankings.

Warren Nolan has Arizona 41st in his RPI. Arizona fell 18 spots in the weekly update from Warren Nolan. Arizona has the records in quads one through three in Nolan's ratings but is 13-2 in quad four instead of the 12-2 listed by D1Baseball. Arizona is 24-6 at home, 8-7 on the road and 2-4 in neutral site locations.

🚨NEW RPI Top 50 - May 12th🚨

-NEW #1 @BaseballUGA

-Biggest Risers:

Florida State (+5)

UC Irvine (+7)

Florida (+5)

Kansas (+7)

NC State (+12)

Oregon (+14)

Southern Miss (+9) pic.twitter.com/RFjpSDxFl8 — Caleb Connelley (@calebconnelley) May 12, 2025

Arizona finishes the season with a three-game series at Houston from Thursday through Saturday. Houston is 87th in the updated NCAA RPI. Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Arizona has a 34-17 overall record and is 16-11 and for fifth place in the Big XII with Kansas State.

West Virginia leads the Big XII with a 19-6 record. Arizona State is in second with an 18-9 record and Kansas and TCU are tied for third at 17-10. Arizona owns the tiebreaker with TCU. The top four teams receive a bye into the quarterfinals of the Big XII Tournament that begins on May 21 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.