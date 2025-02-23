Arizona baseball sweeps San Diego in weekend series to go over .500

Arizona earned a 12-6 win over San Diego on Sunday to sweet their three-game weekend series with the Lobos. Arizona run-ruled San Diego in an 11-0, seven-inning win on Friday before a walk-off 5-4 win on Saturday. The win improves Arizona to 4-3 in 2025 and over .500 for the first time this season

Arizona center fielder Aaron Walton had three hits in three at-bats with three runs scored, three RBIs and two walks in the win on Friday. All nine batters for Arizona had hits on Friday and seven had at least two. Leftfielder Easton Breyfogle and Walton both had home runs with the former matching the latter with three RBIs.

Arizona led 5-0 after five innings before a six-run fifth extended the lead. The game ended on Friday after San Diego went scoreless in the top of the seventh inning. Collin McKinney and Casey Hintz combined with six hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Arizona scored single runs in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings and took a 4-1 lead to the ninth. Julian Tonghini lasted two-thirds of an innings, allowing three runs, all earned on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. After San Diego tied the game with the three-run ninth inning, Aaron Walton had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.

Lil Sweep Never Hurt Nobody🧹🧹



San Diego vs. Arizona Baseball Highlights⬇️#Big12BB | @ArizonaBaseball pic.twitter.com/86u6czN2X6 — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) February 23, 2025

Garen Caulfield had three hits in five at-bats with three RBIs and three other Arizona players had multiple hits as the Wildcats won 12-6 on Sunday. Garrett Hicks pitched five innings, allowing three hits with one walk and three strikeouts while keeping San Diego scoreless.

Third baseman Mathis Meurant hit a three-run second-inning home run to extend the lead to 4-0. San Diego tied the game with three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh. Arizona regained the lead with a two-run bottom of the seventh and put the game away with a six-run eighth. San Diego first baseman Jack Gurevitch had four hits.

Arizona will play Wednesday at Rice before playing number one Texas A&M, 18th-ranked Mississippi State and number four Tennessee next weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston. Arizona returns home March 6-9 to host Pepperdine.