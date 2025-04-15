Arizona baseball trending as NCAA Tournament regional host

In his latest "Field of 64 Projections," Jonathan Wager of On3 has Arizona as the projected number 11 overall seed that would host a regional. Arizona is currently 25-10 overall and 10-5, tied for third place in the Big XII with Kansas State. West Virginia leads the Big XII with a 10-3 conference record and TCU is 11-4, ahead of Arizona.

Arizona won two out of three at West Virginia, who is 30-4 overall. The Wildcats are currently 19th in the NCAA RPI. TCU, who is 16th in the RPI, is the only Big XII team ahead of Arizona. Arizona is 5-3 on the road, 2-4 in neutral site games and 18-3 at home. The only home losses by Arizona were two to Baylor and one to Oklahoma State.

Arizona began the season with three consecutive losses at the Shriners Children's Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Two weeks later, Arizona beat Mississippi State and Texas A&M before losing to Tennessee in the Astros Foundation Classic at Daikin Park in Houston.

Arizona has won four out of its five Big XII series. Baylor is the only Big XII team to take a series from Arizona this season. Arizona swept a three-game non-conference series versus San Diego and a four-game series against Pepperdine at home before beginning non-conference play.

"Arizona holds their spot as a regional host in this week’s Field of 64, remaining our projected Big 12 champion despite some strong competition behind them. The Wildcats are 25-10 on the year and 10-5 in the Big 12, currently No. 19 in RPI. " Jonathan Wagner, On3

Arizona has a win at Rice and won three out of four versus Arizona State, including two out of three at Phoenix Municipal Stadium this month. The series win at West Virginia was impressive, but the Mountaineers are 22nd in the RPI. Arizona has five Big XII series and four non-conference games remaining.

Arizona hosts Grand Canyon, Texas-Arlington and New Mexico State and a game at the Lopes to finish non-conference play. The final Big XII series for Arizona are at BYU and Texas Tech, versus TCU and Utah and at Houston. The NCAA Tournament brackets will be released on Memorial Day, May 26.