Arizona Basketball 13th in Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll

Arizona is ranked 13th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 basketball poll that was released on Monday. The Wildcats are fourth among Big XII teams in the AP Top 25. Houston is second in the AP Top 25, followed by BYU eighth and Texas Tech 10th among Big XII teams ahead of Arizona.

Arizona received 715 points in the AP Top 25 voting. UCLA is one spot ahead of Arizona with 741 points. Arizona and UCLA play on November 14 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Arkansas is one spot behind Arizona with 695 points.

Purdue is first in the AP Top 25 preseason poll with 1,485 points and 35 first-place votes. Purdue is the only team in the AP Top 25 preseason poll top four that Arizona does not play during the 2025-26 season. Arizona plays 10 of the other 24 teams in the AP Top 25 during the 2025-26 season.

Arizona opens the season against third-ranked Florida in Las Vegas. Defending National Champion Florida received 1,382 points and eight first-place votes in the preseason top 25. Arizona also plays at fourth-ranked Connecticut versus number 15 Alabama and hosts 20th-ranked Auburn in non-conference.

San Diego State, Kansas State and Baylor were among the teams on the 2025-26 Arizona schedule, among others receiving votes. Number 16 Iowa State and 19th-ranked Kansas give the Big XII teams in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. Arizona has 12 games in 2025-26 against teams in the preseason AP Top 25.

Arizona moved up two spots from the final 2024-25 regular season poll after losing to Duke in the East Regional Semifinals. With Alabama, Florida and Auburn on the 2025-26 Arizona schedule, the Wildcats will play three of the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four teams.

Connecticut and Florida have combined to win the last three national championships. Florida beat Houston in the 2025 NCAA Championship game and defeated Alabama in the National Semifinal. Five of the first nine Arizona games in 2025-26 are against teams in the preseason AP Top 25.