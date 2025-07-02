Arizona basketball announces 2025-26 roster with jersey numbers

Arizona announced its 2025-26 roster on its social media pages on Tuesday. The release of the roster came after Arizona officially announced the addition of forward Ivan Kharchenkov in the 2025 class on Tuesday. Arizona has nine returning players, six incoming freshmen, and one transfer on its 2025-26 roster.

Point guard Jaden Bradley, wing Anthony Dell'Orso, guards Addison Arnold, Jackson Cook, Sven Djompo and Jackson Francois, center Motiejus Krivas and forward Tobe Awaka return for Arizona in 2025-26. Awaka, Bradley and Dell'Orso are the only rotation players returning for Arizona in 2025-26.

Arizona signed freshmen Dwayne Aristode, Brayden Burries, Bryce James, Kharchenkov, Mabil Mawut and Sidi Gueye. Evan Nelson is the sole incoming transfer to Arizona. Nelson is projected as the backup point guard to Bradley in 2025-26 as the Salpointe Catholic alum returns home.

The players are primarily listed above in numerical order. Awaka and Bradley help Arizona set the foundation for the 2025-26 season. Krivas returns after playing in eight games due to an ankle injury and receiving a medical redshirt for an extra season of eligibility.

Burries and Peat are the stars of the 2025 Arizona class as top 15 prospects. Aristode is a consensus five-star player who should compete for minutes in the rotation. The other freshmen are more uncertain, with Gueye and Karchenkov potentially receiving minutes in their first year playing in the United States.

In the era of the transfer portal and the best players leaving early for the NBA Draft, every year is truly a new team. Awaka, Bradley and Dell'Orso will be the only players in the Arizona rotation who are the same as last season. Awaka, Bradley and Dell'Orso were all starters for Arizona throughout most of the 2024-25 season.

Bradley is a lock to start in 2025-26. Awaka will likely remain a starter upfront, as Lloyd could utilize him in a jumbo frontcourt with Krivas and Peat. Most projections have Dell'Orso coming off the bench with Burries starting in the backcourt with Bradley. Nelson gives Arizona experience on the perimeter.

The future of Arizona basketball in the short and long term is bright with the 2025-26 roster. Burries and Peat could leave early for the NBA Draft and Awaka, Bradley and Dell'Orso are entering their senior seasons. Aristode should anchor Arizona beyond the 2025-26 season.