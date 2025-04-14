Arizona basketball announces Jaden Bradley returning next season

Arizona announced the return of point guard Jaden Bradley to its social media pages on Monday. Bradley will be expected to be one of the leaders on a senior-laden team in 2025-26. Forward Tobe Awaka announced his return last week and guard Anthony Dell'Orso announced his return on Monday.

Awaka and Dell'Orso will both be seniors in 2025-26. Awaka, Bradley and Dell'Orso are all returning starters for Arizona. After being the sixth man for Arizona in 2023-24, Bradley and Caleb Love were the only players to start all 36 games for the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season.

Bradley set career highs nearly across the board during the 2024-25 season, averaging 12.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and team-leading 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 32.1 percent on three-point attempts and 82.7 percent from the free throw line with a 50.4 eFG percentage.

The returns of Bradley and Dell'Orso, plus the addition of Harvard transfer point guard Evan Nelson, provide Arizona with three experienced players in the backcourt to team with incoming freshmen Brayden Burries and Bryce James. Burries is expected to play major minutes for Arizona in 2025-26, with James more of a developmental player.

JB has re-signed and will be BACK next season 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/84EnZhnCow — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 14, 2025

Bradley has found his place with Arizona after being a five-star signee with Alabama and a 2022 McDonald's All-American. Amidst a glut of guards at Alabama, Bradley transferred to Arizona ahead of the 2024-25 season. Bradley was the backup point guard for most of the 2024-25 season before earning more minutes late.

Bradley played at his best in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 15.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.7 SPG, while shooting 54.3 percent from the field, 55.6 percent on three-point attempts and 75.0 percent from the free throw line with a 66.5 eFG percentage in the three games for Arizona.