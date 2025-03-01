Arizona basketball at Iowa State: Odds, series history and television

Arizona can clinch a double-bye to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday with a win at Iowa State or a loss by BYU who hosts West Virginia. Iowa State is currently tied with BYU at 11-6 in the Big XII. Arizona is 13-5 in the Big 12. The winner between Arizona and Iowa State will also add to their NCAA Tournament resume with a win.

The pregame focus will likely be on Iowa State avenging their overtime loss at Arizona in February. Caleb Love's shot from beyond half-court to send the game to overtime will be remembered as one of the best and biggest in Arizona history. Arizona at Iowa State is one of four games between ranked teams on Saturday.

Arizona and Iowa State are both competing for a top-four regional seed in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State is pretty secure as a consensus three-seed. Arizona is currently projected as a four-seed. A win on Saturday would almost definitely clinch a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament with the possibility of moving up to a three.

The pace of play will be important to the outcome on Saturday. Arizona is 53rd nationally averaging 73.0 possessions per game, while Iowa State is 96th with 71.8 possessions per game. Arizona is 29th nationally averaging 81.6 points per game and Iowa State is 44th posting 80.1 PPG.

Arizona at Iowa State Fan Duel odds

Arizona is a 6.5-point underdog on Saturday at Iowa State per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and Arizona is -115. Laying the points with Iowa State is -105. Arizona is -210 on the money line and Iowa State is -260. The over/under is 151.5.

Arizona and Iowa State are both 16-12 this season versus the point spread and 11-7 against the number in the Big 12. Arizona is 7-6 versus the point spread away from home in 2024-25 and Iowa State is 8-7 at home. The line could move late with Iowa State star guard Keshon Gilbert uncertain with a muscle strain.

Arizona versus Iowa State all-time series

Arizona leads the all-time series with Iowa State 5-3. Arizona has won the last four meetings with Iowa State dating to 1990, which included the 86-75 overtime win last month. Iowa State last beat Arizona 75-63 in December 1983 during Lute Olson's first season with the Wildcats.

𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙮 𝘽𝙤𝙮𝙯 Episode 1 is now out!



Take an inside look at our journey through our first season in the Big 12 🐻⬇️



🎥 https://t.co/YwaV7sGnEF pic.twitter.com/dcpD42UCYw — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 19, 2025

Arizona at Iowa State Television

Arizona at Iowa State will tipoff at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time with the top ESPN Big 12 team of Jon Sciambi on play-by-play, Fran Fraschilla providing analysis and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.

Arizona remaining games

Arizona will play its final home game of the 2024-25 season versus Arizona State on Tuesday, Kansas hosts Arizona in the much anticipated regular-season finale on March 8. Kansas is 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big 12, three games behind Arizona.