Arizona basketball could be close to adding 3 more transfers

Arizona could be close to adding Cincinnati transfer Chloe Mann, Jordana Codio from Texas and Londynn Jones from UCLA, per multiple reports late on Sunday night. Talia Goodman of On3 reported Jones will announce her transfer destination on Monday.

Jones and Mann were significant contributors to their teams during the 2024-25 season. Codio was a four-star signee with Texas in the 2022 class but after missing her freshman season with an injury, she averaged only 4.5 minutes over 40 games during the last two seasons.

Jones would be the most significant addition for Arizona of the three potential transfers. Although undersized at 5'4, Jones started 31 out of the 37 UCLA games while averaging 8.5 points per game, 1.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, while shooting 34.7 percent from the field, 35.1 percent on three-point attempts and 80.5 percent on free throws.

Jones made six three-point shots as UCLA advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Jones' numbers went down during the 2024-25 season after averaging 11.8 PPG and leading the Pac-12 with 87 made three-point field goals as a sophomore in 2023-24.

Mann was fourth on Cincinnati, averaging 8.5 PPG and added 1.5 RPG, 1.6 APG and 1.1 steals while shooting 27.5 percent from the field, 22.2 percent on three-point attempts and 73.3 percent from the free throw line while playing in 38 games with eight starts.

Codio is more about her potential than the numbers recorded at Texas. Codio was a consensus top 100 signee with Texas in the 2022 class. Arizona would offer Codio the opportunity to start over with a completely new staff and roster entering the 2025-26 season.

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer said of Codio, "She is a long, athletic Player who is extremely competitive...She can play multiple positions at 6-1" Codio played her final season in high school at Monteverde Academy in Florida, which is the same school that produced Duke superstar Cooper Flagg.