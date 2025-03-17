Arizona basketball Ends Regular Season ranked in both national polls

Arizona is 21st in the Associated Press Top 25 and 20th in the USA Today Coaches polls in the final rankings of the 2024-25 regular season. The Wildcats rose five spots in the AP Top 25 and four in the USA Today Coaches poll after finishing as the runner-up to Houston in the Big XII Tournament.

Arizona received 253 votes in the AP Top 25 this week. St. Mary's. who finished the regular season 28-5 and lost to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament Championship Game is one spot ahead of Arizona with 306 points. Purdue who fell two spots in the AP Top 25 is one place behind Arizona with 227 points.

Arizona received 177 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Just like the AP Top 25, St. Mary's is also one spot ahead of Arizona in the Coaches Poll with 209 points. Kentucky fell two spots to rank one place behind Arizona with 164 points. Arizona is widely reported to be the lowest of the four seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

That would put Arizona four and five places higher on the seed line than they are in each of the national polls. Akron, who Arizona plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is 11th under others receving votes in the AP Top 25. That puts Akron 36th nationally in the polls.

The winner of Akron and Arizona plays the winner of Liberty and Oregon in the second round. Oregon is 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the third team listed or 28th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Duke is the top-ranked team nationally in both polls entering the NCAA Tournament.

Duke is the number one seed in the East Region. Arizona is a part of the Seattle Pod in the East Regional. If Arizona wins its two games as projected in Seattle they are projected to play Duke in the East Regional Semifinals in Newark, New Jersey on March 27.