Arizona basketball improves to 5-0 with win at Chicago State
Arizona dominated the first half with a 52-22 lead at the break and won 84-48 at Chicago State on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats played their second straight road game versus a lower Division I team. Arizona beat UNLV 75-66 on Tuesday at McKale Center after winning at California-San Diego last weekend.
Arizona broke open a close game with a 13-0 run in the first quarter to stretch their lead to 23-7 and were up 26-13 after the first quarter. The Wildcats led by double-digits for the rest of the game. Arizona opened the second quarter with another 13-0 run and the rout was on. Nine Arizona players scored in the first half.
Lauryn Swann continued her hot streak with 10 of her 12 points in the first half. Swann had 19 as Breya Cunningham led Arizona with 14 points on 6-9 from the floor with five rebounds. Malien Rolf had seven points and led Arizona with 10 rebounds., Skylar Jones scored 12 and Erin Tack had 10.
Arizona and Chicago State have inverse records. The Wildcats improved to 5-0 with the win and the Cougars are 0-5 with the loss. Arizona had advantages in almost every stat. The Wildcats had a dominant 57-28 rebounding edge that led to a 20-4 advantage in second chance points.
The Arizona bench outscored Chicago State 46-10. Arizona did a good job moving the ball with 15 assists on 29 field goals. Arizona had a big advantage by making 21 of their 28 free throw attempts to 11 of 16 for Chicago State. The Cougars shot 27 percent and made 3-15 three-point attempts.
Arizona plays at Northern Arizona on Wednesday and hosts Grambling on Saturday before its most difficult non-conference games in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational versus Vanderbilt and either California or Michigan State on November 26 and 27.