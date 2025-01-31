Arizona basketball plays itself on to bubble before playing at Utah on Friday

In his latest Bracketology, Charlie Creme of ESPN has Arizona third among the last four teams out. Arizona has won its last three games, at Kansas, versus Cincinnati and over 16th-ranked West Virginia. The Wildcats have been wildly inconsistent after beginning the season 5-0.

After the 5-0 start, Arizona lost three of its next four games, including a defeat at Northern Arizona. Arizona then won five of its next seven, with losses to Grand Canyon and Utah. A five-point loss to Baylor and blowout defeats versus Iowa State and at Kansas State preceded the three-game winning streak.

Arizona has improved to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in a tie with Cincinnati and Colorado for eighth in the Big XII with the three-game winning streak. The Wildcats are now 58th in the NCAA Net Ratings. Arizona is 9-4 at home. 5-2 on the road and 0-2 on neutral courts. The Wildcats' road record will impress the NCAA Tournament committee.

Arizona is 1-4 versus quadrant one, 2-2 against quad two, has a 2-2 record against quad three opponents and is 9-0 versus quad four opponents. The Net Ratings explanations are here. Arizona is going to have to earn more quad-one wins and the two losses versus quad-three opponents could be damaging.

The ENERGY is on fire 🔥 in McKale as @ArizonaWBB takes on @WVUWBB … these girls are playing together and are synced up 🙌🏼 (and still making it work regardless of poor officiating) #MadeForIt | #LeaveALegacy #BearDown pic.twitter.com/0oQVKwEiW3 — Carissa Leitner (@alohawildcat) January 26, 2025

Arizona has a huge opportunity at Utah on Friday night to avenge a 69-48 home loss on New Year's Eve. Utah is 10-1 at home this season and 4-0 versus quad two. Arizona is a quad-two game for Utah. The Utes who are 26th in the NetRatings are a quad one game for the Wildcats.

A win at Utah could put Arizona on the positive side of the bubble. Arizona is also on the road in its next game at Colorado on February 5. The game at Colorado will be a critical game for the Wildcats and Buffaloes who are in Creme's next four teams out. Colorado is 61st in the Net Ratings and will still be a Quad one game for Arizona.