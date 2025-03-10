Arizona basketball remains in one national poll out of the other

Arizona fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 but is 24th in the USA Today Coaches poll in the final 2024-25 regular season rankings. The Wildcats fell three spots in the AP Top 25 and one in the coaches poll from last week. Arizona beat Arizona State and at Kansas last week.

Arizona received 82 points in the AP Top 25. Drake is one spot ahead of Arizona with 103 points. The Bulldogs are 26th nationally as the highest-ranked team not in the AP Top 26. UCLA who beat Arizona in December is one spot ahead of the Wildcats with 82 points. Four Big 12 teams are in the AP Top 25 this week.

Houston remains the top ranked Big 12 team nationally. The Cougars moved up one spot and are now second in the AP Top 25 with 1,427 points. Texas Tech is ninth and the second-highest ranked Big 12 team with 1,012 points, Iowa State is 12th with 723 and BYU moved up six spots to 17th with 586 points.

Arizona is 24th in the USA Today Coaches Poll with 73 points. Marquette is one spot ahead of Arizona as the 23rd-ranked team with 80 points. Illinois who has 55 points is a spot behind Arizona in the Coaches Poll as the 25th ranked team nationally. Houston, Texas, Iowa State and BYU are also ahead of Arizona in the Coaches Poll.

Duke who won at Arizona in November moved up to the top ranking in both polls after they beat North Carolina and Wake Forest last week. Wisconsin who also beat Arizona in November is 18th in the AP Top 25 and 14th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona is 2-6 versus teams currently in the top 25.

Arizona plays its inaugural game in the Big 12 Tournament at 6:30 PM Mountain Standard Time. Arizona will play either Central Florida, Utah or Kansas. Texas Tech is the only ranked team in Arizona's half of the bracket. Houston is the first seed in the Big 12 Tournament, Texas Tech second, BYU fourth and Iowa State fifth.