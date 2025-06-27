Arizona basketball top 5 in KenPom ratings from 1997-2025

Arizona is fifth in the KenPom ratings since 1997. Duke is first, followed by Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina. As Arizona fans know well, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina are the three winningest programs in the history of college basketball.

Arizona is the only team in the top 12 of the KenPom ratings that has not advanced to the Final Four since 2001. The Wildcats have only missed four NCAA Tournaments since 1997. Arizona has one national champion, a runner-up, two Final Fours, eight Elite Eights and 15 Sweet 16s since 1997.

The Elite Eight has been the kryptonite for Arizona since their last Final Four appearance in 2001. Arizona has lost their last five appearances in an NCAA Regional Final and six of its past seven. Arizona's KenPom numbers likely reflect its consistency.

Arizona has won 20 games in all but four seasons since 1997. The Wildcats have seven 30-win seasons since 1997. Amazingly, none of the 30-win seasons since 1997 resulted in a Final Four. Arizona has finished the season ranked in the top 10 11 times since 1997.

KenPom has updated its College Basketball program ratings (from 1997-now) 👀



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/y2qWHdjNYh — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) June 24, 2025

Teams ranked behind Arizona have combined to win 15 national championships since 1997. That includes five by Connecticut and three by Florida. Connecticut and Florida have not been as consistently good as Arizona since 1997 but have maximized their opportunities.

Arizona should continue to be among the elite under Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats have been a one seed, a two seed twice and a four seed in four NCAA tournaments under Lloyd. Lloyd has 112 wins and 33 losses in four seasons as a head coach, all with Arizona.

Arizona signed the third-best 2025 class in the 247Sports composite rankings. With multiple potential future first-round NBA Draft picks, Arizona should continue to be a national championship contender in 2025 and beyond.