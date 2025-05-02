Arizona battling for 1st round Big XII Tournament bye this weekend versus TCU

TCU is at Arizona in a key three-game series in the Big XII standings. Arizona enters the weekend 13-8 in fifth place in the Big XII. Arizona State and TCU are tied for third place in the Big XII with 14-7 records. The top four teams in the Big XII receive byes in the Big XII Tournament.

Arizona is 31-13 overall and on the cusp of hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona beat New Mexico State on Tuesday in a non-conference game but lost two out of three at Texas Tech last weekend. TCU beat Texas-Arlington on Tuesday and won two out of three versus Baylor last weekend.

The series between Arizona and TCU will be important in the overall national NCAA RPI ratings. Arizona enters the weekend 25th in the RPI and TCU is 17th. Moving up in the RPI would significantly help Arizona in its quest to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament in late May.

TCU outfielder Sawyer Strosnider is a player to watch this weekend. Strosnider is in the top five in the Big XII in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS and hits. Pitching could be dominant this weekend. TCU is second in the Big XII with a 3.96 ERA and Arizona is fourth at 4.55.

TCU at Arizona pitching matchups

Arizona will start Owen Kramkowski (7-3, 4.63) versus Tommy LaPour (7-2, 2.14) for TCU on Friday night. Collin McKinney (0-1, 3.02) starts for Arizona on Saturday against Caedmon Parker (3-1, 3.63) for TCU. RHP Smith Bailey (1-2, 4.26) starts on Sunday for Arizona with the TCU starter to be announced.

Arizona versus TCU All-Time series

Arizona leads the all-time series with TCU, 7-4. TCU has won the last three games versus Arizona, including 6-1 in Fort Worth in 2024. Arizona is 6-1 versus TCU in Tucson, with the most recent games being a five-game series in 1970.

TCU at Arizona streaming information

Brian Jeffries will call play-by-play for all three games. Friday and Saturday will have first pitch at 6 Mountain Standard Time and Sunday will start at noon. All three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Arizona baseball week ahead

Arizona is at Grand Canyon on Tuesday before hosting Utah in its final home series and games of the regular season next weekend.