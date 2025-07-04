Three-star edge rusher Prince Williams committed to Arizona on Friday over several other power conference programs.

Arizona beat out BYU and Utah for three-star edge rusher Prince Williams on Friday. Williams took official visits to Arizona, BYU and Utah before committing to the Wildcats on Friday. Rivals projected Miami as the favorite with a 69.8 percent chance for a commitment from Williams before he pledged to Arizona on Friday.

Williams is the 587th-ranked prospect, 55th edge rusher and third player in Nevada in the 2026 class out of legendary Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who committed to Arizona on June 27, is the only 2026 Wildcats commit with a higher consensus ranking.

Williams has 174 tackles, 54.0 tackles for loss, 21.0 sacks, 87.0 quarterback hurries, one pass defended, one fumble recovery and six forced fumbles in three high school seasons per MaxPreps. The recruitment of Williams was led by Arizona defensive line coach Joe Salave'a after previously recruiting him at Miami.

At 6'3 and 255 pounds, Williams has ideal size at edge rusher entering this senior season. Williams is the second edge rusher in the 2026 Arizona class after three-star prospect Harvey Moeai committed to the Wildcats in June. Salave'a was also the primary recruiter for Moeal and interior offensive lineman Kaisi Lafitaga.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said, "Williams was the heart and soul of the Gaels defense the last two years... Can create havoc as an edge, tackle or even a nose and will go down as one of the better defensive players Gorman has produced.

The comments from Biggins are high praise for Williams playing for a Bishop Gorman football program that has been one of the best nationally for decades. Biggins also praised Williams for providing consistent effort. Biggins projects Williams as a multi-year starter who can play edge rusher or defensive tackle.