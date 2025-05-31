Arizona becomes Eugene Regional favorite with top seeded Oregon eliminated

A 3-2 win on Friday over Cal Poly put Arizona in position to win the Eugene Regional. The elimination of top regional seed and number 12 nationally, Oregon, makes Arizona the favorite to emerge from Eugene. Oregon is eliminated in two games from their own regional.

Arizona plays Utah Valley in the winners bracket game on Saturday night. Utah Valley had a controversial 6-5 win over Oregon on Friday night. The winner between Arizona and Utah Valley advances to the regional final. Cal Poly will play the loser between Arizona and Utah Valley in an elimination game on Saturday.

The loss by Oregon prevented a chance for Arizona to avenge their loss to Oregon in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game. Arizona avenged a semifinal loss in the 2024 Pac-12 Basketball Tournament by eliminating Oregon in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The FanDuel sportsbook lists Arizona as a 4.5-run favorite over Utah Valley on Saturday night and -410 on the money line. Arizona leads the all-time series versus Utah Valley 19-3. The Wildcats beat the Wolverines 7-6 in Orem, Utah, in the last meeting during the 2018 season.

Arizona is expected to start Raul Garayzar (2-0, 2.18 earned run average) on Saturday, with Colton Kennedy (5-4, 6.48 ERA) as the projected starter for Utah Valley. Freshman Smith Bailey (2-3, 4.31) is the near lock to start for Arizona on Sunday as the third pitcher in the Arizona weekend rotation during the regular season.

Arizona's pitching depth in the rotation and the bullpen should give it a big advantage over Cal Poly and Utah Valley. Cal Poly and Utah Valley are both strong-hitting teams. Cal Poly had 10 hits versus Arizona on Friday but struck out 10 times and left nine runners on base.

Arizona needs to continue the pitching that has allowed only six runs in its last five games but has struggled to score. The Wildcats have scored four runs or less in three of the last four games. Riding a six-game winning streak, Arizona needs two more victories to earn its first regional title since 2021.