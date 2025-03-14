Arizona begins Big 12 Play versus Cincinnati after mid-week win over Arizona State

Arizona enters its inaugural Big XII series versus Cincinnati as one of the hottest teams nationally with 12 wins in its last 13 games. Cincinnati travels to Tucson with a six-game winning streak. Arizona and Cincinnati are playing for the first time this weekend.

Arizona and Cincinnati are nearly evenly matched. Cincinnati has big advantages with 46 stolen bases to nine for Arizona and holding opponents to a .226 batting averages versus .271 for Wildcat opponents. Arizona is 9-0 at home in 2025 while outscoring opponents 77-20.

Aaron Walton is off to a great start for Arizona ranking in the top 10 in the Big 12 in runs scored, OPS (on-base plus slugging) and slugging percentage. Landyn Vidourek of Cincinnati is tied for third in the Big XII with six home runs and leads the conference with 14 stolen bases.

Cincinnati hitters will have to earn their runs. Arizona is second nationally allowing 2.22 walks per nine innings and fourth with a 4.35 strikeouts-to-walk ratio. Arizona has played exceptionally well at home with a .366 batting average, a 1.75 ERA and a .985 fielding percentage.

Big 12 debut incoming



6:00 PM MST

Cincinnati

Hi Corbett Field

🎟️ https://t.co/qoX13UIykb

📊 https://t.co/q0YywTtjZP

ESPN+

Arizona will start Collin McKinney (0-1, 1.04) on Friday, Owen Kramkowski (2-1, 6.23) on Saturday and Smith Bailey (0-1, 2.25) on Sunday in the three-game series. Cincinnati's starters are listed as to be announced. First pitch will be at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday and Saturday and 11 AM on Sunday.

Arizona beats Arizona State midweek

Arizona scored two runs in the first inning and one in the sixth before holding off single Arizona State runs in the seventh and eighth to earn the first win in the 2025 version of the baseball Territorial Cup on Tuesday. Seven Arizona pitchers contributed to the win and Tony Pluta pitched the ninth for his third save.

Walton had two hits in four at-bats with a run scored and an RBI. First baseman Tommy Splaine also had two hits and an RBI for Arizona in the win. Kien Vu, Jacob Tobias and Landon Hairston each had two hits for Arizona State. Arizona is at Arizona State in a three-game series from April 4-6.