Arizona bench was dominant versus Arizona State and Iowa State

Arizona's bench outscored Arizona State and Iowa State by a combined 61-17 in the last two games. The play of Carter Bryant, K.J. Lewis and Henri Veesaar are a big reason Arizona has won 11 of its last 12 games after starting 4-5. Arizona entered the game against ASU 25th averaging 30.2 bench points per game.

The winning stretch for Arizona has occurred since Lewis became the sixth man. Anthony Dell'Orso was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Lewis. Dell'Orso has been the most reliable three-point shooter for Arizona making 35 of his 80 attempts for 43.8 percent.

Opponents cannot pack their defense or be as quick to play zone with Dell'Orso starting the game. Lewis could be Arizona's most versatile player. Against Arizona State on Saturday, Lewis made only one of his 10 shot attempts and missed his only three-point field goal, but made all six free throws, had eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

Lewis had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win over Iowa State on Monday. Lewis is third on Arizona averaging 10.3 PPG while contributing 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per. Fellow guards Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley are the only Wildcats averaging more than Lewis.

Tommy Lloyd praised Bryant, Lewis and Veesaar after the win over ASU. Lloyd called Lewis a monster and stated he has embraced the role of being the Arizona defensive stopper. Bryant was praised for his effort and rebounding and Lloyd stated when Veesaar is playing well, Arizona will usually win.

Bryant had 14, three rebounds and a key three-point shot to put the game away in the overtime win over Iowa State. Against Arizona State, Bryant scored eight points and led Arizona with eight rebounds. Bryant is averaging 6.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG and shooting and impressive 53.6 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent on threes.

All of Veesaar's points and all but two of his rebounds in the last two games have occurred in the second half. On Saturday, Veesaar scored 11 points and had six rebounds in the second half with five coming on the offensive board. Bryant played 17 minutes in the second half versus ASU and Veesaar 16.

Lloyd has continually relied on matchups this season. The play by Bryant, Lewis and Veesaar has provided Lloyd with a lot of flexibility in his lineups. Only four players on Arizona are averaging more than 20 minutes per game. With Bryant, Lewis and Veesaar playing at a high level, expect them to continue to get a lot of second-half minutes.