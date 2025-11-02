Arizona Big Plays and Opportunistic Defense Lead to Blowout Win at Colorado

Arizona had several long touchdowns and forced five Colorado turnovers in a 52-17 win in Boulder on Saturday night. The Wildcats ended a five-game road losing streak with the win. Arizona scored on the third play in its second consecutive game and never trailed.

After a 70-yard TD reception on the third play in the last game at Houston, Tre Spivey maneuvered through the Colorado defense on a 57-yard score on Saturday night to put Arizona ahead 7-0. Fifita also had a 60-yard TD pass to true freshman Gio Richardson and a 34-yard score to Javin Whatley in the first half.

Arizona led 38-7 at halftime. Fifita completed 10 passes in 17 attempts for 212 yards, four TDs and no interceptions in the first half. Fifita was pulled after two drives in the second half. With most of his numbers in the first half, Fifita finished with 11 completions in 19 attempts for 213 yards, four TDs and no interceptions.

In addition to the long completions, Ismail Mahdi had a 68-yard run in the third quarter to set up a Keedrick Reescano one-yard TD run three plays later to put Arizona up 52-12. Mahdi led Arizona with 85 rushing yards on three carries.

Arizona forced five Colorado turnovers with 21 points off the Buffaloes' miscues. The Wildcats had three interceptions and recovered two Colorado fumbles. Colorado also committed 13 penalties for 105 yards. One Colorado penalty negated a TD.

Kris Hutson added a 12-yard TD for Arizona in the second quarter. Hutson, Richardson and Spivey all had at least 50 yards receiving as Fifita continued to spread the ball around to his receivers. Arizona leaned on the run in the second half with 145 yards rushing and one passing.

Chase Kennedy led Arizona defensively with eight tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Jay'Vion Cole, Ayden Garnes and Jay'Vion Cole had the interceptions for Arizona. The Wildcats finished with 8.0 TFLs, five quarterback hurries and 3.0 sacks.

Arizona improves to 5-3 with the win. Colorado drops to 3-6 with the loss. Arizona has exceeded its 2024 win total and is one win away from becoming bowl eligible. Kansas is at Arizona next week. Kansas beat Oklahoma State 38-21 on Saturday.