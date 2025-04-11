Arizona Board of Regents officially announces new Tommy Lloyd contract

The Arizona Board of Regents officially announced that they have approved an amended contract extension for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd through March 31, 2030. Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star reported the amended contract is more about other items than money.

Lloyd will have input on revenue sharing, budgets, facilities and the length of assistant coach contracts, per Pascoe. Lloyd's base salary will begin at $4.4 million, with $700,000 for additional duties in year one, to $5.5 million in year five. There are also other incentives in Lloyd's contract.

The Lloyd buyout begins at $11 million after the 2025-26 season and continues to $9 million, $6 million, and $3 million in each successive year, with no buyout after the 2028-29 season. If Lloyd is fired without cause, Arizona would be responsible for 100 percent of his base salary.

Lloyd has a 112-33 record in four seasons as a head coach, all at Arizona. In his first season as head coach, Lloyd was named the Pac-12 and a consensus National Coach of the Year as Arizona finished 33-4, won the Pac-12 regular season and conference tournaments and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Arizona also won the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament and 2024 regular season conference title. Lloyd led Arizona to a 47-13 Pac-12 record during his three seasons as head coach and a 14-6 record and third-place finish out of 16 teams in the inaugural season for Arizona in the Big XII.

Arizona and Lloyd have the number one 2025 class in the On3 industry rankings. Five-star combo guard Brayden Burries, forward Koa Peat and three-star guard Bryce James are all committed to Arizona and four-star forward Dwayne Aristode signed with the Wildcats in November.

Lloyd also received a contract extension in 2024, with the increase in salary being fully covered by donor funds per the Arizona Athletic Department. Lloyd has also coached internationally as the head coach of the USA Basketball U18 National Team at the 2024 FIBA Under 18 Men's AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.