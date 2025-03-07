Arizona bracketology hasn't changed much entering final regular season weekend

TArizona remains a consensus four seed in the NCAA Tournament by the Bracket Matrix, Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Craig Meyer of USA while Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Wildcats as a six seed in the latest bracketology projections entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Arizona plays at Kansas on Saturday in what is a huge opportunity to get a quadrant one win in the NCAA Net Ratings and perpection with the committee. Even in a down year for Kansas, winning a game at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday would be impressive by Arizona.

Lunardi has Arizona as a fourth seed in the South Regional in Atlanta playing 13th seeded Lipscomb in a pod in Seattle. The other half of the pod is former Arizona Pac-12 rival Oregon who is now in the Big 10 playing the winner of the First Four game between 12 seeds Boise State and Xavier.

Auburn is the top seed in the South projected to play in Lexington, Kentucky versus the winner of a First Four game between expected Patriot League champion Bucknell or SWAC titlist Southern. The winner between eighth seed Kansas and ninth seed New Mexico would play Auburn barring a shocking upset.

Meyer only provides seeds without projecting the brackets. Iowa State, Maryland and Purdue are the other projected four seeds by Meyer. The 13th seeds with whom the four seeds with would play in the first round are Akron, Arkansas State, High Point and Lipscomb.

Palm has Arizona projected to play 11th-seed Virginia Commonwealth in the first round in a South Regional game in Denver. Three-seed Texas A&M is projected to play 14th-seeded Northern Colorado in the first round in the other half of the pod Arizona is in with the winners moving on to play in the second round.

The Bracket Matrix which is a consensus of dozens of bracketology websites has Arizona as the third-highest fourth seed on their board. Texas A&M and Purdue are the projected four seeds ahead of Arizona and Michigan is one place below on the seed line.

The projected 13th seeds are Liberty, Akron, High Point and Arkansas State. Using an S-curve, Arizona would be projected to play High Point in the first round. Clemson as the second-highest ranked five seed would be the projected second-round game for Arizona. The Tigers eliminated the Wildcats from the 2024 NCAA Tournament.