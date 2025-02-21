Arizona bracketology projections before playing BYU on Saturday

Arizona remains a projected top-four regional seed by the major Bracketologists, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports and Joe Lunardi of ESPN, entering its game on Saturday versus BYU. A huge road win at Baylor prevented a three-game Arizona losing streak and potentially falling to a fifth seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Palm projects Arizona as a four seed in the West Regional versus 13th seed High Point playing their first-round game in Seattle. Mississippi is projected as the fifth seed versus 12th seed McNeese State in the first round of the West Regional in Seattle, with the winner playing whoever wins between Arizona and High Point.

Palm projects Florida as the top seed in the West. If they advance, Arizona would match up with Florida in the Regional Semifinals in San Francisco. Wisconsin, who defeated Arizona in November and Kentucky are the projected second and third seeds in the West Region by Palm.

Lunardi projects Arizona as a three-seed versus 14th-seeded Utah Valley in the Midwest Region playing in Denver for the first two rounds. The winner of Arizona and Utah Valley would play whoever is victorious between sixth-seeded Mississippi and 11th-seed UC-San Diego, who would be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

A rematch between Arizona and Wisconsin in Indianapolis could occur as Lunardi projects the Badgers as the second seed in the Midwest. First, Wisconsin would have a potential second-round matchup with the winner of Kansas and Ohio State in Milwaukee. Wisconsin lost to Iowa State in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee.

Lunardi projects Alabama as the first seed in the Midwest, St. John's as the four and Maryland as the five. Alabama would play St. John's or Maryland if the seeds hold. Per Lunardi and Palm, Arizona and Mississippi are a projected second-round matchup, but as different seeds in differing regions.

I’m starting to think Arizona could make the Elite 8 this year. Their defensive efficiency is the primary reason why. KenPom has them at No. 9 currently. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) February 21, 2025

The Bracket Matrix, which is a consensus of multiple bracketology sites, projects Arizona as the second-highest four-seed, behind Big XII rival Texas Tech, who they split with in the regular season. The Bracket Matrix does not have matchups, but going by the S-curve, Arizona would play High Point who is the second lowest 13 seed.

The Bracket Matrix has Kansas as the second-lowest five seed, which would project them playing 12th seed George Mason in the first round. Whoever wins between George Mason and Kansas and Arizona and High Point would play in the second round. Arizona is at Kansas on March 8 in the final game of the regular season.

Arizona has placed itself in a strong position entering the final five games of the regular season. BYU is at Arizona on Saturday and the Wildcats host Utah on Wednesday. Arizona plays at Iowa State on March 1 before hosting Arizona State and then ending the regular season at Kansas.