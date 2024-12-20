Arizona building momentum retaining players with safety Dalton Johnson staying

Arizona safety Dalton Johnson announced his withdrawal from the transfer portal on Thursday hours after fellow defensive back Genesis Smith did the same. Quarterback Noah Fifita stated he was returning to Arizona in 2025 earlier in the day. Arizona can begin building momentum for the 2025 roster with the three key returnees.

Twenty-nine Arizona players remain in the transfer portal. Only five of the outgoing Arizona transfers have committed to new programs. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff will continue to re-recruit some of their own players in the transfer portal to try and get them to remain with the Wildcats.

Johnson has 189 tackles, 11,0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, four passes defended, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in four seasons with Arizona. Johnson has received the majority of his playing time in the last two seasons. As a true freshman in 2021, Johnson played in three games and redshirted.

Johnson had a breakout redshirt sophomore season finishing second on Arizona with 86 tackles tying for third with 6.0 TFLs and adding one interception and one pass defended while leading the Wildcats with four forced fumbles during a 10-3 season.

Johnson led Arizona with a career-high 94 tackles in 2024 while contributing 5.0 TFLs, 2.0 pass breakups and 2.0 forced fumbles. Johnson and Smith will set the foundation for what could be a good Arizona secondary with the returnees on the roster and three additions made through the transfer portal.

Arizona added cornerbacks JaVion Cole from Texas and Michael Dansby from San Jose State and safety Jshawn Frausto-Ramos from Stanford. Five Arizona CBs and safety Gunnar Maldonado remain in the transfer portal from the Arizona secondary. Demetrius Freeney is the only Arizona CB to find a new program, at Boise State.

This is a critical off-season for Brennan and the Arizona staff. Arizona has to replace more than a third of its roster when early NFL Draft entrees and players out of eligibility are added to the players in the transfer portal. Expect Arizona to continue adding transfers throughout the offseason.