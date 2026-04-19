Arizona bullpen collapses for 2nd consecutive game losing to Kansas State

Smith Bailey allowed three base runners in six innings and left the game with Arizona leading 1-0. The Arizona bullpen collapsed for the second consecutive night, as Kansas State clinched the three-game weekend series with an 11-1 run-rule win.

Bailey allowed a single, a walk and hit one batter with 15 strikeouts in by far the best start of his career. Smith retired nine consecutive batters from the last hitter in the first inning to the Arizona had a 1-0 lead after a Carson McEntire home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Kansas State woke up offensively with Bailey out of the game. A Nick English three-run HR flipped the game and sent the Arizona bullpen spiraling for the second consecutive night. Kansas State scored one run in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to beat Arizona on Friday night.

Kansas State completely blew the game open in the top of the eighth inning. Bear Madliak had an RBI double to extend the Kansas State lead to 4-1 in the eighth to set the offense in motion. A.J. Evasco scored on a passed ball that advanced Madliak to second and extend the lead to 5-1.

Final: Kansas State 11, Arizona 1 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 19, 2026

Positioning for a run-rule win

Cadyn Karl drove in Madliak and Ty Smolinski to make it 7-1 Kansas State. With two outs in the eighth, Dee Kennedy hit a grand slam and make it 11-1 Kansas State. Arizona went out in order in the eighth for Kansas State to earn the win.

Beau Sylvester had two of the four Arizona hits in the loss. Three Arizona relief pitchers combined to allow the 11 runs. Lincoln Sheffield pitched eight innings, allowing four hits and one run with no walks and 10 strikeouts for Kansas State.

Arizona and Kansas State will play game three on Sunday with first pitch at noon Mountain Standard Time. Arizoa will seek to avoid losing three games in a weekend for the fourth time. Three of those were sweeps and the other was three losses to Connecticut in a four-game series in February.