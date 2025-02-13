Arizona buried by Oklahoma State in second and third quarters

Oklahoma State outscored Arizona 48-28 in the middle two quarters of an 83-64 win on Wednesday night in Stillwater. Arizona played Oklahoma State even in the first quarter with the teams tied after the first eight minutes. The Wildcats made seven of their 15 shots from the field and two of three three-point attempts in the first quarter.

Isis Beh was dominant with 11 first-quarter points. Stailee Heard scored eight in the opening quarter for Oklahoma State. Beh was a bright spot for Arizona with 24 points on 11-13 from the field, with Oklahoma State using a 12-2 run in the second quarter to seize command of the game.

The Cowboys led 37-29 at halftime. Arizona pulled within six in the third quarter, but Oklahoma State answered with a 10-0 run to extend their lead to 52-36. Oklahoma State extended its lead to 64-44 after three quarters. The Cowboys continued an 8-0 run from the end of the third quarter to 11-0 by scoring the first three points in the fourth.

Oklahoma State had its biggest lead at 70-46 with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter. Arizona was outrebounded 37-28, outscored 48-36 in points in the paint 21-9 on fast break points and 16-7 from the free throw line. Oklahoma State was 16-22 from the free throw line and Arizona was 7-14.

Final from Stillwater: Oklahoma St. 83, Arizona 64



Beh 24 PTS (11-13)/ 3 REBS

Paris 15 PTS/ 5 ASTS/ 2 REBS

Jones 8 PTS/ 6 REBS/ 4 ASTS

Knezevic 7 PTS/ 4 REBS/ 2 STLS#MadeForIt x #LeaveALegacy — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) February 13, 2025

Breya Cunningham was shutdown by Oklahoma State. Cunningham had two points on 1-4 from the field with three rebounds before fouling out. Paulina Paris was the only other player in double-figures for Arizona with 15 points. Micah Gray led four Oklahoma State players in double figures with 20 and Heard scored 17.

Arizona has another chance to earn a statement win on Sunday when they host number nine TCU. Baylor, Kansas State and TCU are tied for the Big XII lead with 11-2 records. Kansas State and TCU have the best overall records among Big XII teams at 23-3 overall.