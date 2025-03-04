Arizona can clinch Big XII Tournament double-bye with win over Arizona State

Arizona enters its game on Tuesday night 13-5 in the Big XII and is tied for second place in the conference with Texas Tech. Texas Tech currently owns the tiebreaker with Arizona because of its win over Houston. BYU and Iowa State are one game behind Arizona in the Big XII standings with 12-6 records.

An Arizona win over Arizona State on Tuesday night will clinch a double-bye to the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals. BYU is at Iowa State on Tuesday night. The loser between the Cougars and Cyclones would fall two games behind Arizona in the loss column. BYU and Iowa State play at 7 PM Mountain Time on Tuesday night.

Arizona State at Arizona tips off at 9 PM Mountain Time. Arizona split with BYU and Iowa State this season. The Wildcats need to win on Tuesday night to avoid having to win at Kansas on Saturday and have the tiebreaker decide if they would receive a double-bye into the Big XII quarterfinals.

Arizona is also competing to be the second or third seed in the Big XII Tournament. With Texas Tech currently owning the tiebreaker with Arizona, the Wildcats are the third seed. Finishing in the top three means not having to play Houston until the Big XII Championship Game.

NEWS: @Big12Conference unveiled its first-ever “XII Court”, an XII-branded court on which the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will be played on.



I can’t wait to see it in person soon! pic.twitter.com/yso8QnV1HB — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) February 28, 2025

Arizona could play Kansas in consecutive games less than a week apart with how the standings are entering play on Tuesday night. Kansas lost 65-59 at Houston on Monday night to 19-11 overall and 10-9 in the Big XII in sixth place. Utah who is 16-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big XII is the projected first-round opponent for Kansas in the conference tournament.

Kansas State, Utah and West Virginia are currently tied for ninth in the Big XII Standings. West Virginia is at Utah on Tuesday going against their former interim head coach Josh Eilert who is now in the same position with the Utes. Kansas State is at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Kansas State holds the tiebreaker over West Virginia, while Utah beat the Wildcats. If Arizona drops to fourth in the Big XII standings they would play the winner of Baylor or TCU who are currently tied for seventh place versus Kansas State, Utah, or West Virginia. A lot can happen with two games left in the Big XII in the regular season.